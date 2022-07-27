HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County leaders are considering expanding their current nighttime noise ordinance to crack down on noise during the daytime as well.

If approved, it would be the first update the county has made to its noise ordinance in almost a decade.

As previously reported by 8News, currently, noise sources such as TVs and speakers are only regulated during nighttime hours. The new proposal would extend the current ban on noises that are “plainly audible in someone else’s dwelling” to all hours of the day.

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors agreed to take up the proposal at their August 19 meeting. A public comment period to hear from residents will be available.

