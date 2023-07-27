HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have made an arrest in connection a shooting earlier this month that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old male.

On July 12 at about 8 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at the 7700 block of Northbourne Court. When they arrived, they found and attempted to aid the victim — who had multiple gunshot wounds — but he died at the scene.

According to Henrico Police, its investigation has resulted in the arrest of 26-year-old Ra’Quan Shaheim Gordon, a Henrico County resident, on July 27.

Operating under a search warrant, officers arrested Gordon at the place he was currently staying.

The suspect has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and the possession of a firearm by a felon.

If you have any additional information regarding this incident, contact Detective R. Breeden at 804-501-5243.