Henrico Police make arrest in East End homicide; 25-year-old charged with conspiracy to commit murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County have arrested an charged a 25-year-old in connection with a homicide that occurred on the county’s east end last week.

Henrico Police were called to the 200 block of Airport Place, in Highland Springs, just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found 30-year-old Rico Rashad Robinson with injuries near a front door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police said 25-year-old Bobby Morrell Patterson, Jr. had been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

“Henrico detectives continue to investigate the events leading up to this untimely death. The community and neighbors can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 780.1000 or the “P3Tips” app on your smartphone device. These tips aide detectives in quickly solving crimes, which ultimately make our communities safer together.” Henrico Police

