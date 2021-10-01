Henrico man charged with second-degree murder after hitting his mom with car

Henrico Police say they are now investigating a domestic-related death of a woman whose body was found “in a yard.” (Photo: Rachel Keller)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 59-year-old woman was run over by her son during a domestic-related incident in Henrico County, according to authorities.

Henrico Police said they found Robyn I. Keels of Chesterfield County with trauma in the yard of a home on the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive Thursday morning. Keel’s son, 30-year-old Andre Vincent Keels was found naked in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai SUV.

Andre Vincent Keels was taken to the hospital and after being medically cleared was charged with second-degree murder. According to public records, he is being held at Henrico County Jail.

Authorities said their investigation reveals that R. Keels was struck by a vehicle.

Police said they were responding to a mental health call for a man who was outside a residence with no clothes on and yelling.

Family members told 8News that Keels was an organist who played in Richmond churches. Earlier this year, she beat her battle with cancer, they said, adding that she still had a life to live.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can call Detective Noah at (804) 501-5581. Community members may provide anonymous tips by calling (804) 780-1000 or online at p3TIPS.com.