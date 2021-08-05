Henrico man dies after boat capsizes in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man is dead after his boat capsized in the water near Anderson Park in Newport News.

The park is situated near the mouth of the James River.

According to Marine Police, 42-year-old Andri Jamal Williams-Bey’s Jon boat capsized on Thursday evening. Officers were called to the park around 7 p.m. and found Williams-Bey, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marine Police is still working to determine if he was the only person aboard the small boat. Anyone with information can call the Virginia Marine Police Operations Center at (757) 247-2265.