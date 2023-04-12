Hundreds of bronze vases were stolen from Memorial Drive Park in Henrico County throughout March 2023. Credit: 8News.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man is facing 30 counts in connection to multiple thefts at a Sandston area cemetery.

In March, the administration at Washington Memorial Park, a cemetery located on the 6200 block of Memorial Drive, reported that hundreds of bronze vases had been stolen from graves over the course of several weeks. Some of these vases were worth hundreds of dollars a piece.

Detectives have now identified the suspect behind this damage as 23-year-old Austin Curtis Robertson of Henrico.

Robertson has been charged with three counts of petit larceny, eight counts of grand larceny, eight counts of stolen property with the intent to sell and 11 counts of injuring a church or cemetery.

He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail on unrelated charges out of Charles City County.

Henrico Police are thanking the public for their assistance in identifying Roberston.

“This is what community tips and great police work looks like,” Henrico County Police spokesperson Karina Bolster said. “We hope these charges will bring peace of mind to those families who had their loved ones’ graves victimized.”