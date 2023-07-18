When officers arrived, they found the body of Robyn Keels, in the front yard of a home on that street.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man charged with murdering his mother by hitting her with a car in 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

On Tuesday, July 18, Andre Keels pled not guilty by reason of insanity in connection to the murder of his mother, Robyn Keels, in 2021. His plea was granted by a Henrico judge in court the same day.

On the morning of Sept. 30, 2021, Henrico Police responded to a mental health call for a man who was outside yelling with no clothes on the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive in the Chamberlayne area. When officers arrived, they found the body of Robyn Keels, in the front yard of a home on that street. It was later determined that Robyn Keels died at the scene shortly after being hit by a car.

Shortly after police discovered Robyn Keels’ body, police found Andre Keels naked in the driver’s seat of an SUV nearby. Andre Keels was taken to a local hospital and after being medically cleared, he was charged with second-degree murder in connection to his mother’s death.

According to court records, that charge was later changed to first-degree murder.

Andre Keels currently has a status hearing scheduled for Sept. 28, 2023.