Henrico man goes missing after hospital treatment, authorities now need help finding him

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man from Henrico County has not been seen by loved ones since wrapping up treatment at a local hospital on May 26. After days with no contact, police say this is not his typical behavior and he may need medical help.

The missing man has been identified as 28-year-old Xavier Lashawn Harrison. Police did not provide an in-depth description of him.

Harrison was reported missing on May 28.

Anyone who knows where Harrison is located is asked to call Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000 or Detective Schihl at 804-501-5304.

