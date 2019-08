HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Thursday night in Henrico County.

It happened on Mechanicsville Turnpike outside of Rose’s at 8:39 p.m. Henrico Police say the man was trying to cross in an area that didn’t have a crosswalk.

The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and has not been charged. Police say neither speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.