Henrico man in wheelchair killed while crossing Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 68-year-old Henrico man in a wheelchair who was trying to cross West Broad Street was fatally struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to Broad Street near Emerywood Parkway on Sept. 5 at around 12:11 a.m. A preliminary investigation shows that a man, identified as John Krueger, was crossing W. Broad Street when he was hit by a vehicle going eastbound.

Police told 8News that the light for the vehicle was green during the crash and that Krueger, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said that alcohol or drugs “do not appear to be a factor” and that Krueger was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and no charges have been filed, police said. An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

