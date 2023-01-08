HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police is investigating a crash between a truck and a semi-trailer that killed a driver on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Henrico Police and Fire responded Ranco Road just before 8 p.m. for a crash involving a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a parked semi-trailer.

Yunior Morales Garcia, 32, of Henrico County, was the driver and sole occupant of the pickup. He died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and failure to wear a seatbelt are both being considered as potential factors.