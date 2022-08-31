HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Dumbarton Road in Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers and EMS personnel responded to the intersection of Dumbarton Road and Bloomingdale Avenue at around 12:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a report of a crash.

It was determined that a Dodge Ram truck was heading west on Dumbarton Road when a Nissan Altima heading south on Bloomingdale Avenue got in front the truck and was hit on its driver’s side. The impact caused the Nissan to hit a car that was parked on Bloomingdale Avenue.

The driver of the Nissan, 69-year-old David Chidester of Henrico, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Speed, alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash.