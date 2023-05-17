RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man will spend almost two decades in prison after he admitted to having and selling hundreds of grams of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

Hugh Mason, 41, of Henrico County, was sentenced this week to 19 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice.

In February 2022, the DOJ said agents searched Mason’s home in Henrico and found over $28,000, drug paraphernalia, drug packaging items and a loaded semiautomatic handgun.

Agents also searched an apartment that Mason rented in Richmond and found 315.63 grams of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, 35.6 grams of heroin, ammunition and magazines for the handgun that was found in his Henrico home, digital scales, and drug packaging materials.

Mason, a convicted felon, admitted that he sold cocaine and heroin for over a year and also kept a handgun to protect himself while he was engaged in drug trafficking, the DOJ said.