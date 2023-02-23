RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County felon was sentenced to just under 10 years in prison after police found two loaded guns and several types of drugs inside his hotel room and car.

According to court documents, Anthony Sylvester Gaines, 42, was storing and preparing several types of drugs inside an extended-stay hotel room in Henrico County. When police inspected the room during a search warrant, they recovered approximately 132 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of heroin and fentanyl mix, 29 fake Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl and 28 red and green tablets that contained methamphetamine. The police also seized a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol from the hotel room bathroom.

Police then search Gaines’ car, which was parked in the hotel parking lot, and found another loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol and two bags containing cocaine.

Gaines, a convicted felon, was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to 50 months on the drug distribution charge and 60 months consecutive on the firearm charge for a total of 110 months in prison.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a Department of Justice program that works to identify the most pressing violent crime problems and focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders.