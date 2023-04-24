HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a homicide took place in the Highland Springs era on Sunday night, a Henrico man turned himself for the crime.

On Monday, April 24, 24-year-old Thristian Xavier Greene of Henrico County walked into the lobby of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in for a shooting on Pleasant Street on Sunday night.

On Sunday, April 23, officers responded to the 700 block of Pleasant Street at around 8 p.m. on after several people in the area called 911 to report a “firearm violation.”

At the scene, officers found Trevell Hosea Archer, 37, of Henrico. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police arrived at the sheriff’s office on Monday to arrest Greene and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Green is being held without bond at Henrico Jail West.