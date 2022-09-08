Did you know? When installed correctly, the sturdiest garden edging can last up to 20 years before needing reinstalling.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension is providing instruction in all aspects of horticulture to people who sign up for its gardening training program.

Applications are now open for the Henrico Master Gardener training program, a 100-hour classroom and hands-on course for those who want to earn the title of Master Gardener.

According to the VCE’s website, a Henrico Master Gardener is “an individual who acts on behalf of the Henrico Extension Office as a volunteer within our community” and teaches the county’s residents about horticulture.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 28 and the program will last from January to March of 2023. Classes are held at the Henrico Extension Office, located at 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

Upon acceptance, the training program will cost $175 and includes a digital copy of the Virginia Extension Master Gardener Handbook. The application can be found here.