HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Master Gardeners is gearing up for its annual Spring Plant Sale and Pollinator Festival.

The 2023 plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 in the Recreation Center at Deep Run Park, located at 9900 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico’s West End.

In addition to the plants and pre-made floral arrangements, the event will also have gently used gardening items for sale, educational displays, live music and food trucks. In 2022, more than 160 varieties of plants were offered at the sale.

The event will also feature hands-on children’s activities, story time and a photo booth.

A number of educational booths will also be on-site, including:

Henrico Cooperative Extension

Keep Henrico Beautiful

Henricopolis Soil and Water Conservation District

Riverine Master Naturalists

Department of Natural Heritage

Pocahontas Chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society

Plant Virginia Natives

Dandelion Springs Apiary

a vermiculture demonstration

pollinator displays and information

Admission to the event is free.

The Spring Plant Sale and Pollinator Festival kicks off 30 Days of Celebrating Pollinators, a month-long event series with information on social media and activities celebrating pollinators. You can find the full event schedule here.