HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Glen Allen middle school student is in custody after a gun was found in his backpack on Friday morning.

A representative from Henrico County Public Schools confirmed that a student was taken into custody at Holman Middle School on Friday, Jan. 20 for having a weapon in his backpack.

According to Henrico Police, additional officers called to the school just before 11 a.m. after an officer called for assistance while trying to take a student into custody.

The student is now in custody, and police confirmed that a firearm was recovered from the student’s belongings.

The school was in a lock and teach after the incident that has since been lifted, according to the school representative. According to police, there were no injuries at the school.

