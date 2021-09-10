Henrico mom angry school bus drops her child miles from home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local mom is angry and upset after a Henrico School bus dropped her child off on the opposite side of town.

April Martin said her 9th grader was supposed to be dropped off at the corner of Byron Street and Whitlock Avenue in Henrico’s East End. Instead, the bus driver dropped her son off ten miles away near Willow Lawn.

“They just left him on a corner all the way on the other side of town,” Martin said.



Martin said it happened Wednesday, the first day of school at John R. Tucker School.

“Had he no had a cell phone or his cell phone could have been dead, I don’t know what would have happened to my son. Somebody could have picked him up and kidnapped him,” she said.

The mother said her son spoke up as soon as the driver stopped.

“He told the bus driver this is not the right stop. I don’t even know where I am. This is not where I live,” she told 8News.

Still, the 14-year-old claims the driver said it was their last stop and the child had to get off.

“It is just uncalled for and I think this person needs to get fired,” Martin said.



The school told her there was an error in the system and they had the wrong address. Yet, Martin claims, the very next day the school tried to put him on the wrong bus again.

On Friday, there were even more transportation issues.

She said, “My five-year-old this morning, the wrong bus picked him up.”

The Harvie elementary school student ended up at the wrong school.

“I feel like Henrico County Public Schools needs to tighten up their transportation situation. Nobody responded to me,” Martin said. “Nobody called. Nobody said anything like I apologize what happened to your son.”



8News also reached out to Henrico Schools and no one got back to 8News either.

Martin said she now finds herself worrying if her children are going to get home from school safely. She also said she thinks the Superintendent owes her a call.