Henrico mom, four-year-old son involved in hit-and-run seek answers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A reported hit-and-run on Parham Road has left a mother rattled, her red SUV badly damaged and her four-year-old son reliving the intense moments. Now, they hope the person responsible comes forward.

Four-year-old Ben was left shaken in his booster seat Tuesday night inside his mom’s Nissan, when another vehicle hit—only the metal door kept them separate.

“It go like, ahh!” Ben described.

“Super fast and like all of their speed … I was feeling like my car was doing that for no reason, and my mommy—thought she hit something,” he said.

After the sudden event, during a trip home from the grocery store, Any Andrade said she struggled to maintain control following impact, as other cars were around her, all heading the same direction at the time in the two northbound lanes of North Parham.

Andrade said the other vehicle hit somewhere just after passing a Patient First urgent care center near Fordson Road, though she’s uncertain where exactly, given the dark evening conditions and the panic.

“My heart was racing,” she said.

“I just feel my car is shifting and I have no idea what’s going on, so I just grabbed as hard as I could on the steering wheel, and I made sure, and I sort of had to swerve a few times left to right. I don’t know how many times.”

Ben described the experience inside the SUV, as “it just kept wobbling and spinning.”

Trying to stay on the road, Adrade said she did not have time to look for the vehicle that hit her.

“I didn’t think to look around to try to catch a license plate. The first thing on my mind was to make sure that my son was OK. So, I just looked back and asked him if anything was hurting. He was, you know, frantic at the moment.

Andrade said she finally came to a stop near the I-64 South on-ramp, looked around, and saw nobody. She then opted to call the police at her home, a short distance away.

“[Ben] said his leg was hurting, and the paramedic even asked ‘are you feeling OK?’ because he was shaking profusely; his whole body because of the shock,” Andrade said. “He was just so scared. Now he seems like he’s OK, he’s a really resilient kid thank God, but I know that he’s going to keep remembering this. He asked me three times yesterday, ‘Mommy, aren’t you so glad that I didn’t die?’ And so, that’s on his mind. That really scares me. So, I just want this to be over and resolved.“

Henrico Police confirmed to 8News that Andrade did call police from her home; a decision police said is more common than one may think, after a traumatic driving experience—for many, there’s a level of comfort there.