HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Exactly one week after a Henrico mother and two of her children were critically injured in a triple shooting inside their home, friends and family are still processing the whirlwind of events and preparing for a long road to recovery.

On March 28, Tamara Harris learned that her long-time friend Tyesha Hall and two of her children were involved in a shooting inside their home just off Mason Manor Drive in Henrico County.

“It was a shock, it was, you know, heartbreaking. Your mind just runs a million miles an hour,” Harris said.

The suspect in the shooting, Tiye Washington II, was Hall’s oldest son. Police say the shooting was a domestic-related incident.

While it is unknown exactly what led up to the shooting, according to Harris and other family friends, Washington fired multiple shots inside the home, injuring his mother, his 21-year-old sister and his 12-year-old brother.

Hall and her two children are still receiving treatment at VCU Medical Critical Care.

“To my knowledge, there were no issues that would have led to such a tragic event,” Harris said.

Roneece Walker-Jewett, another family friend, says she received news of the shooting from someone Hall had spoken to on the phone just before the shooting.

“And I didn’t really believe them and I called her ex-husband and he actually got on the scene,” Walker-Jewett said. “I can hear the paramedics in the background saying (…) ‘female, two shots to the chest.'”

Police eventually found Washington in Rutherford County, North Carolina. Washington was killed on March 30 during a standoff turning shooting with Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies.

Friends say that Hall is a faithful advocate in the community for domestic violence victims, and are disheartened to hear that the mother of four was personally impacted by the same issue. Now, Harris is hoping that Hall and her family can heal and move forward from the last week’s tragic events.

“We want them to not only be able to heal physically but spiritually, mentally, psychologically,” Harris said.

The Mason Manor Drive shooting remains under investigation, according to police.