Henrico moving forward with Bethlehem Road improvements; future bicycle, walking paths, on-street parking

The "road diet" approved by the county will take place on the four-lane divided section between West Broad Street and Bethlehem Road.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors authorized an agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation for construction accommodating cyclists and pedestrians along Libbie Avenue.

The “road diet” approved by the county will take place on the four-lane divided section between West Broad Street and Bethlehem Road. The county will also be converting the intersection at Bethlehem Road and Libbie Avenue into a roundabout.

Henrico will oversee the design and construction of the project at an estimated cost of $1.9M. VDOT will reimburse $1.67M from federal funds.

With hopes of expanding travel in each direction, the county is constructing bike lanes while also supporting on-street parking.

“Biking is very popular in Libbie Mill,” said Terrell Hughes, Henrico County Director of Public Works.

“This is what our residents want,” he said. “We learned that a lot more people are looking for recreational transportation activities like walking, skating and biking. They need more places to do those activities in combination with more people riding bikes to and from work. We are just trying to accommodate. This is all part of a larger county-wide effort in improving what we call our bike and sidewalk network.”

Design features of the plans for Bethlehem Road construction. (Rendering courtesy of Henrico County Government)

Dan Schmitt, the Chairman for Henrico’s Board of Supervisors, said “connecting our residents and visitors to safe outdoor healthy activities like bicycling, running and walking will always be important to me and this county.”

“I’m excited about this project on Libbie while even more thrilled for the continued efforts of this county to expand the footprint and accessibility of these offerings,” he added.