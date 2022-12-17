HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County have arrested a man wanted for murder since September after he allegedly barricaded himself inside an apartment with a young child for more than four hours on Saturday morning.

On Dec. 17, just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment residence located on the 1600 block of Hope Road for a reported domestic-related incident. Upon their arrival at the scene, the officers began to investigate the events that led up to the call.

A victim found on scene was evaluated by emergency medical personnel, but they refused treatment and did not want to be taken to the hospital, police said.

As the officers continued with their investigation, they communicated with an adult male — now identified as 27-year-old Kelvin K. Johnson, of Henrico County — who had barricaded himself with a young child inside the residence, according to police. As the officers were trying to get Johnson to leave the home, they learned that he also had outstanding warrants for his involvement in a September homicide that took place on the same block of Hope Road.

According to police, authorities attempted for nearly four and a half hours to get Johnson to leave the apartment peacefully. Officers were finally able to take Johnson into custody without incident shortly after noon.

Police said Johnson, who is now in the custody of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office, has been charged with the following offenses:

Second-degree murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Domestic assault

Abduction

Strangulation

Capias – City of Richmond

Investigations into Saturday’s incident and the September murder are still ongoing. Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or submit a tip through P3 Tips. Those who send tips using either method may choose to remain anonymous.