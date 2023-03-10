HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., a Glen Allen-based kitchen appliance company, has announced that it has signed an exclusive multiyear agreement with Numilk, a vegan milk device previously featured on “Shark Tank.”

“Non-dairy, or plant-based, milks have become increasingly popular, and the sale of such products is fast growing,” said Scott Tidey, senior vice president, global sales, Hamilton Beach Brands. “Globally, sales are approximately $20 billion. We expect U.S. sales to grow approximately 10% annually. We are very excited to collaborate with Numilk to provide the next generation of specialty appliances that consumers and commercial customers can use to make great tasting non-dairy milks on demand.”

Numilk products are designed to combine raw ingredient pouches with water to create non-dairy milk. In March 2021, the creators of the company were featured in an episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Their pitch was successful in securing a $2 million deal with billionaire investor, Mark Cuban.

According to a release from Hamilton Beach, the companies are currently in the product design and engineering phase for a new line of products that are expected to launch in early 2024.