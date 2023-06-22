HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A recent string of incidents has a small Henrico community shaken as police search for a suspect known to pounce in broad daylight.

The Lakeside community in Henrico County can be described as one covered with flower beds. It has picket fences up and “Neighborhood Watch” signs plastered on nearly every corner. Resident Kenneth Wagstaff said he often admires its beauty.

“It’s beautiful,” Wagstaff said. “It’s a very tight-knit community.”

Wagstaff and his family have lived in the area for around 15 years, but he’s noticed a recent shift.

“Last weekend, my truck was actually stolen out of my driveway,” Wagstaff said. “I never would have imagined that something like that would have happened.”

That theft wasn’t the only bout of trouble the small neighborhood has seen these past few weeks. Henrico police are investigating a spike in crime and are on the hunt for a suspect.

“I was definitely taken back,” Wagstaff said upon hearing of the ongoing manhunt. “It’s always been a very peaceful community. A lot of the neighbors who live here have lived here for decades.”

One neighbor said her friend was assaulted in her own backyard in broad daylight by a man with a scarf covering his face.

The Henrico County Police Department confirmed it has increased Lakeside patrols to help put the community at ease. Some residents are taking security into their own hands, too.

“We actually just recently upgraded our security system and got cameras around the house just to take extra precautions,” Wagstaff said.

Another resident told 8News a man was caught peering through her child’s bedroom window with a flashlight. Incidents like that have captured both police and public attention, so residents like Wagstaff said they plan to look out for their neighbors more than usual.

“We love people,” Wagstaff said. “And we try to do everything we can to help. And just I have a footprint in this community. And so it’s for someone to kind of intrude in this area and kind of disrupt the peace is very uneasy.”

8News is working on getting a clear description of the suspect and gathering numbers for exactly how many incidents have been reported in the past month. In the meantime, Henrico Police ask that the public look out for one another and report any suspicious activity.