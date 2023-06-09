HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A neighborhood “blessing box” is standing again in Henrico after bad actors vandalized and stole from it.

The baby blue box has been a community staple for years. It has served as a place where neighbors can offer a secret helping-hand to one another.

“We call these ‘little pantries’,” resident Katherine Mason said.

Mason and her husband donate to the box weekly. She explained how the supply runs out almost instantaneously every time. This signals just how important those cans of food, snacks, and household items are to people.

Mason told 8News that the little pantry appeared to be knocked down. Vandals ripped off its door and threw objects around.

Neighbors picked up the box, but it is still missing its door — a lingering sign of the damage.

“It’s disappointing,” Mason reflected. “But I know this community will come back together.”

Mason is devastated to think about what those in need endured during the period of time where the box was broken down.

“This means that maybe somebody went without a meal,” Mason explained. “It’s just really important right now. Anyone can be food insecure.”

Neighbors noted that the bad guys stole more than items — they tried to steal blessings and trust. That’s why people like Mason were thrilled to see neighbors took the initiative to get the box back up and re-stocked so quickly, even without a door.

“That really makes me feel good,” Mason said. “But also not surprised, because that’s who we are.”

Mason also shared a message to those who tried to test the small but mighty community.

“Please consider others,” Mason said. “We live in a challenging world already and to do something that may seem so funny or fun at the time can really impact people. So think about others. Just be a better person.”

The community is looking into potentially relocating the box. If you are interested in donating, the box is currently at the intersection of Alycia Avenue and Hermitage Road.