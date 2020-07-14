Henrico non-profit ‘The Way’ to close, owner announces

The Way, a non-profit in Henrico County will be closing its doors on July 15. (Photo: 8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico non-profit organization that helps the community struggling with hunger, unemployment, homelessness, and drug or alcohol addiction will be permanently closing on Wednesday.

The Founder of The Way, Brian Purcell, announced via Facebook Monday that the food distribution and thrift store would close after five years in business.

“The outreach will be shifting away from the food distribution part and thrift store to focusing more on helping those who are coming home from prison, and those who are battling addiction,” Purcell wrote.

An announcement will be made for a final food distribution effort as ‘The Way’ still has a lot of food to get rid of.

In April, Purcell announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay with 8News for updates.