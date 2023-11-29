HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A trailer used to respond to disasters was stolen from Henrico County over the weekend — hindering a local nonprofit’s operation.

Vessels of Mercy International, based in the Tuckahoe area of western Henrico, is preparing for a big holiday event and said that, after taking this hit, they have a lot of ground of make up.

The organization said that the trailer was stolen from the parking lot, just steps from the main entrance at some point on Friday night.

“It’s a little disheartening when I pulled into the parking lot on Saturday to find that the trailer was missing, cause we had that trailer for a little over fifteen years and we never had a problem,” said Bev Gibson, the organization’s founder and CEO.

The trailer had been used to store and transport equipment such as an air compressor, a generator and chainsaws, as well as bring volunteers to disaster areas to hand out food, water and supplies.

As the Henrico County Division of Police investigates the theft, Gibson is hopeful that the trailer and equipment will be found.

“Maybe they’ll have a change of heart and bring it back,” said Gibson, “You know, we’d love if they just come on back and park it right where they found it.”

Anyone with information related to this theft is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.