Henrico offering $10 rabies vaccinations for pets

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –The Henrico County Police Division announced on Tuesday that it will be giving $10 rabies shots to pets on May 15.

The announcement said on the day of the event, pet owners will need to register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building. Vaccines will be $10 and must be paid for in cash.

Then, they will be able to visit a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking deck.

A rabies tag and a certificate of inoculation are included in the price of the vaccine, and pets from all localities are welcome. However, the announcement said cats must be in carriers.

They also are reminding residents that under Virginia law, dogs and cats four months and older must be vaccinated for rabies.

Henrico dog licenses will also be available for $10. These licenses are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept current. HCPD said officers will be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements.

HCPD said visitors will receive a temperature check and will need to wear a face-covering and to maintain social distancing during this event because of the ongoing pandemic.