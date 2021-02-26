Henrico offering emergency rent assistance

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County announced on Friday that residents whose finances have been impacted by the pandemic may qualify for emergency rental assistance.

“Our intent is to make sure as many people as possible in the county receive that money,” said Eric Leabough, director of the county’s Department of Community Revitalization.

The Henrico COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program can offset rent and utility costs for low to moderate income households who have been affected by COVID-19 by job loss, furloughs, a reduction in work hours or the closure of schools or daycare services.

To qualify, Henrico said applicants must live in Henrico, have their name on a lease agreement and have a low to moderate income, meaning 80 percent of the average income for the area or a maximum income of $64,350 for a three-person household.

So far, the county said the program has covered $389,000 in expenses since it started in July. The Henrico Board of Supervisors has added another $200,000 in federal funding to the program.

“Many of our neighbors are in real crisis,” he said. “They have large, overdue rent bills, have exhausted their savings and lack the means to pay their rent. It’s important for them not to lose hope.”

You can find more information about the program here, and you can download or request an application by mail here.