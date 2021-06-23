Henrico officer-involved shooting causes traffic problems Wednesday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in Henrico’s West End caused some trouble for residents, drivers and workers in the area.

The incident shut down W. Broad Street from Pemberton Road to Tuckernuck Drive for several hours, forcing drivers to find detours around the normally busy roadway.

W. Broad Street reopened during rush hour, around 5:30 p.m.

The entrance to Copper Mill Apartments was also blocked off as police investigated.

“They told us we couldn’t come into our apartment. I’ve been out here for about two hours,” said one resident who did not want to share his name. He was stuck waiting on the other side of yellow police tape.

The man was walking home when the attempted robbery which transpired into an officer-involved shooting occurred.

“I have a nine-month baby and she’s in there with my girlfriend but they won’t let me go in there which sucks,” the resident told 8News.

Devin Johnston works at a nearby store. She heard three gunshots and the store immediately went into lockdown.

“Managers started running over, locking up the doors, chaining them up,” Johnston explained.

She was surprised at the violence in the neighborhood. “It’s scary to be right here in the West End having gun shots. You hear it all the time now. I don’t understand what’s going on,” said Johnston.

The Copper Mill resident shared that same sentiment.

“I didn’t expect this to happen over here because this is a good neighborhood. Nothing ever happened,” he said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers

804-780-1000 or submit anonymous tips on the P3Tip app from any smartphone device.