Henrico officials hope solar panels help county save money while going green

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is going green. Not only is it good for Mother Nature but it’s also saving taxpayers some “green” too.

Solar panels are now soaking in the sunshine on top of two county buildings.

“We will start saving money right from day one,” said Henrico County’s Energy Manager Carrie Webster.

Webster told 8News dozens of solar panels were installed here on top of the Libbie Mill Library and the Mental Health East Clinic this fall. She says these buildings were great candidates for solar.

“It’s a little hard to believe, it sounds too good to be true,” said Webster. “But it’s definitely a win-win.”

A win win because the county didn’t have to pay a dime up front for the projects. The solar panels are owned and maintained by Sun Tribe Solar.

According to Webster, the county simply signed a “power purchase agreement” to buy the power right back from the panels on its rooftops.

“Over the 25-year term of the agreement, the Libbie Mill Library system is estimated to save about $150,000,” said Webster.

That amount of money over 25 years might not sound like much but it adds up.

The county just announced four more buildings to receive solar installations as well: The Public Safety Building, both new high schools, and a large addition at a Henrico elementary school.

Even more energy savings are on the way, just check the rooftops.

“Anything that we can do to reduce that impact, conserve resources, save taxpayer money, and also do better for the environment,” Webster told 8News. “We just have a lot of opportunity to make a huge impact.”

Webster also adds the panels on top of Libbie Mill Library can cover about 25% of the building’s electricity needs. She also mentioned that the solar power the county is buying back is cheaper than what they’d buy from the power grid.

LATEST HEADLINES: