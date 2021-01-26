Henrico one step closer to GreenCity development following vote to turn over land to EDA

Preview of what Henrico County’s “GreenCity” will look like.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Board of Supervisor’s voted on Tuesday night to transfer the former Best Products headquarters site to the Henrico Economic Development Authority.

The plan is then for the EDA to sell the site to GreenCity LLC for $6.2 million. The 93-acre plot of land will make up part of the GreenCity proposed to cover over 200 plus acres.

Plans for the new development focus on mitigating climate change, promoting sustainability and bringing tourism to the county.

Henrico County officials announced the plans for the development located off I-95 and E. Parham Road in December and introduced the developers who previously worked on the proposed Navy Hill project with the City of Richmond.

‘GreenCity’ has been estimated to cost $2.3 billion and will be constructed using the former Best Products Co., Inc. site, as well as an additional 110.6 acres of land to the north known as Scott Farm.

According to Henrico County, the project is under 100% private financing and ownership.