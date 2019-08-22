Henrico investigates condo building after massive hole raises safety concerns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Despite being allowed to re-enter their condo, a Henrico family says they don’t feel quite at home anymore after 8News learned the week before that the entire building could have collapsed.

8News reported on Aug. 15 that Alesia and Derek Williams were forced from their place and went to a hotel when they discovered that a wall fell in, leaving a massive hole in the basement. On Wednesday, 8News learned that the county is investigating the property.

A county inspector told the Williams’ family last week that it was not safe to live in their condo and also informed 8News that it was due to concerns that the whole building could collapse.

The condemned signs on the Williams’ door came down eventually and the family moved back in with their daughter. Still, they have questions about their concerns.

“We did get an update from the engineer that allowed us to get back into the unit,” D. Williams said. “We don’t know what to do at this point.”

“Because it’s a club house beneath our unit, I feel like our foundation has been compromised,” A. Williams told 8News.

They are still waiting on paperwork from either the county inspector or their housing association’s agent (HOA).

“How much damage has actually been done,” D. Williams questioned. “What does the engineer report say?”

8News tried to obtain the county’s report but the public records request was denied because the condo is part of a code enforcement, open investigation.

“If we’re living somewhere where you have an investigation going on into the structure of the building or anything,” A. Williams said, “we really need to know that.”

“It gives you that uneasy feeling,” D. Williams explained. “Especially when you’re sleeping at night because you don’t want to worry about something happening to your child or something happening to your loved one.”

The county inspector told 8News things are moving forward and repairs should be finished soon but they can’t share any documents. 8News reached out to the Williams’ HOA for comment but have yet to receive a response.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.