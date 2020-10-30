Henrico parents asked to share how they want their children to finish the school year

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is asking parents to decide by Nov. 8 whether they want their children to remain in virtual learning or take part in an in-person option for the remainder of the school year.

The district will continue to have a fully virtual option for students but will begin to phase in an expanded in-person option through February that will be optional for students.

In a release Friday, Henrico schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said the district is asking families to submit a Student-Intent form by Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. sharing which learning option they want their students to take part in during the second nine weeks and second semester.

Henrico County Public Schools said parents and guardians should check their emails for details on how to submit their forms. The school system also provided a recap of what its plan will offer moving forward:

Keep a fully virtual option for students.

Expand optional in-person learning opportunities.

Adopt a phased-in approach that prioritizes pre-K and elementary students:

(New) Wednesday, Nov. 4: Asynchronous day (independent learning) for all students in grades pre-K-5 and secondary students who are in integrated services programs. Workday for pre-K-5 teachers and secondary integrated services teachers who are returning for in-person instruction Nov. 30/Dec. 7 (classroom setup, planning, etc.). Normal virtual learning day for middle and high school students and teachers unless otherwise communicated by school.

(New) Thursday, Nov. 12: Asynchronous day (independent learning) for all students in grades pre-K-5 and secondary students who are in integrated services programs. Workday for pre-K-5 teachers and secondary integrated services teachers who are returning for in-person instruction Nov. 30/Dec. 7 (classroom setup, planning, etc.). Normal virtual learning day for middle and high school students and teachers unless otherwise communicated by school.

Monday, Nov. 30: Grades pre-K, K, 1 and 2 would have the option to return to in-person learning four days a week.

Monday, Dec. 7: Grades 3, 4 and 5 would have the option to return to in-person learning four days a week.

Jan. 4-8: One week of virtual learning for all students (including pre-K through grade 5) during the week after Winter Break.

Monday, Feb. 1 (start of second semester): Grades 6 and 9 would have the option to return to in-person learning four days a week.

Thursday, Feb. 4: Grades 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 would have the option to return to in-person learning four days a week.

