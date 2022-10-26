HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Recreation and Parks is looking to fill several open part-time and full-time positions, and is hosting a job fair to attract job seekers.

According to a release from the department, the job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at its main office at 6800 Staples Mill Road. The event is open to the public and job seekers will be able to interview on the spot for part-time positions or pre-screen for interviews for full-time positions.

Henrico County is looking for potential candidates to fill various positions, including tradesmen, storekeepers, groundskeepers, park service specialists and sports facility specialists. A full list of the job postings can be found here.