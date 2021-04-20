Henrico PD searching for family of woman hit by car and hospitalized

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was hit by a car and hospitalized in Henrico County on Monday night. She suffered serious injuries but currently remains stable, now she is at the hospital alone as police work to locate her family members.

According to a Henrico County Police Department release, they have not been able to identify the hospitalized woman or find her family or next of kin.

A driver in a Hyundai sedan struck the woman while driving on Quioccasin Road near Blue Jay Lane shortly before midnight on Monday. The driver realized they had hit something and turned around. Once they realized a person had been hit, they called 911 for help.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and today is still receiving treatment.

Police need help identifying her and have provided the following description:

White/Hispanic female

5’5″ – 5’7″

115-130 pounds

Brown hair, described as wavy and long, below the shoulder

Brown eyes

Red anklet around her right ankle

She was wearing blue, white, and black pants, a white shirt with a black sweatshirt over it, and white Nike Air tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the woman or her family is asked to call Sergeant Middlebrook at 804-928-0288 or email Henrico Police at police@henrico.us.