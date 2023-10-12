HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County may be one step closer to making the proposed Willow Lawn Shopping Center redevelopment plan a reality.

The Henrico County Planning Commission will vote on the rezoning of more than 37 acres — located at the southeast corner of West Broad Street and Willow Lawn Drive — during a meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Willow Lawn’s existing space. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

One of the many Willow Lawn redevelopment plan’s proposed streetscape diagrams. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

Willow Lawn density breakdown. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

The space is planned to be developed as a mixed-use development with residential uses. The County’s 2026 Comprehensive Plan had recommended the land be used for commercial concentration, office and environmental protection.

The redevelopment pattern book submitted by Poole & Poole Architecture includes a number of possibilities for the project such as bike and pedestrian facilities, landscaping and outdoor amenities.

The redevelopment plan is now being recommended for approval by Henrico County Planning Staff, with a report submitted on Sept. 28.

“This request is envisioned to guide Willow Lawn through its next phase of life, which will take place in stages over the next 20-30 years,” the report reads.