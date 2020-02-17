Henrico plans to upgrade county parks with playground replacements

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several brand new playgrounds are coming to Henrico County parks. The new playsets are expected to be safer and many of them will be more inclusive.

Construction started Monday at Short Pump Park, where the playground next to the athletic fields is being demolished to make room for a new one. It is expected to be completed in March. Another playground near the spray park at Short Pump Park will not be affected.

“I’m excited,” said Ayzha Talley, who often takes the 2-year-old boy she nannies to the park. “It’s good for him to be able to interact with other kids and to have that be outside time.”

According to Henrico County Recreation and Parks, after a certain amount of time, safety and maintenance become an issue for playgrounds.

Several playgrounds in the county have been replaced over the last couple of years, and 10 more are now getting revamped. The estimated cost for those 10 replacements is $750,000.

“I think they could use remodeling because we wouldn’t need to come over here if they were all at this standard,” said Talley, referring to the playground at Short Pump Park that will not be affected.

Some playgrounds, like Woodman Park, have been completed. Another replacement that is underway is at Pouncey Tract Park, which will soon have its old wooden structures replaced with an all-inclusive playset to welcome children with disabilities.

“We like to be outside and sometimes your backyard just isn’t enough and you need a new place to explore,” said Stephanie Harbrecht, who takes her two-year-old son to the parks.

Harbrecht sees the renovations as beneficial.

“I think it’s great. I think it adds value to the area and especially with young families, again, just getting people outside, exercising and just being in fresh air,” Harbrecht told 8News.

Click here for a full list of park playground replacements in Henrico County.

