HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Animal Shelter is temporarily closed to the public due to concerns over canine influenza.

The Henrico County Police Department announced on Thursday, June 22 that the shelter would be closed for testing and quarantine following a rise in infections among the shelter’s animals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Canine Influenza, or Canine Flu, can cause cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge and reduced appetite in dogs. Most dogs infected with Canine Flu recover within three weeks, but can develop bacterial infections which can lead to more severe illness like pneumonia.

While the shelter is closed, the Henrico County Police Department Animal Protection Unit will only be able to take in animal bite and cruelty cases. The unit will not be able to accommodate any stray dogs or surrenders.

If you find a stray dog, try to find the owner first before contacting police. The department will be able to provide crates and food to stray dogs on a limited basis.

All existing appointments with the shelter have also been cancelled and will be rescheduled after the shelter quarantine has been lifted.

While the shelter is closed, the HCPD Animal Protection Unit is reminding dog owners to stay up to date on their pet’s vaccinations and to call their vet if their dog shows any symptoms of canine flu.

This is the second shelter in central Virginia to close to the public this week. Earlier this week, Richmond Animal Care and Control also announced it would be closing temporarily after a dog in the shelter’s care tested positive for canine flu.