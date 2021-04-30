Henrico police are asking for the public’s help in curbing catalytic converter thefts

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An uptick in thefts of catalytic converters has the Henrico Police Department spreading the word for residents to be more vigilant.

Over 100 thefts have occurred in the county this year to date. The catalytic converter can be valuable to thieves who will take the stolen part to scrap metal recycling centers for money.

Henrico police say when a thief is under your vehicle attempting to steal your catalytic converter, the saw used will make a loud noise.

The department is asking residents to call police if they see someone crawling underneath other vehicles or their own vehicles with a saw, particularly at night, or if when you start your vehicle, the exhaust is making an unusually loud noise.

If you have any information about these thefts, contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by texting “ITip” and your tip 274637.