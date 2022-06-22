HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two more people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Henrico High School student and basketball player Diamond Brown-Mosby in May.

According to a release from Henrico Police on Wednesday, June 22, one juvenile male has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities have also arrested 18-year-old Martel Marrow of Henrico, and charged him with felony accessory after the fact to murder, the release read. Marrow is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

According to police, a total of three individuals have now been charged in connection with Brown-Mosby’s death.

Diamond Brown-Mosby (Courtesy of Amateur Athletic Union ‘Cap City Ballerz’ Coach Wills)

Just after 4 p.m. on May 19, a Virginia State Trooper was helping a driver along I-64 westbound on the Shockoe Valley Bridge, near mile marker 191, when another driver pulled up to ask for help with their injured passenger, who had been shot.

The passenger, identified as Brown-Mosby, was a senior at Henrico High and a member of the school’s women’s basketball team. Brown-Mosby was given assistance by the state trooper and a VDOT Safety Service Patrol officer before being transported to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Following Brown-Mosby’s death, police arrested one suspect — identified only as a juvenile — on the afternoon of Friday, May 20. This juvenile was charged with petitions of attempted robbery and murder.