HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department have arrested the suspect of a homicide that took place Tuesday, March 1.

According to Henrico Police, officers were called to the 2500 block of Bromby Street around 10:30 p.m. Once there, the officers found 57-year-old Ahoto Mulazim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later arrested 38-year-old Shawn Keon Mickie on the 100 block of Engleside Drive for his role in the incident. He was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at Henrico County Jail without bond.