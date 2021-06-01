Henrico police arrest robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police were able to arrest a man involved in a robbery when they responded to a larceny on May 30.
Police arrested 52-year-old Donnell Hamilton for larceny and robbery.
According to police, on May 25, police responded to a commercial robbery in the 8000 block of Brook Road just before 1:30 p.m. The suspect fled the scene on foot and later got into a white Range Rover Sport.
On May 30, Henrico police started investigating a larceny in the 1300 block of N. Laburnum Avenue. They were directed to the suspect in the parking lot.
Hamilton is being held without bond at Henrico’s Jail West.