Henrico police arrest robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police were able to arrest a man involved in a robbery when they responded to a larceny on May 30.

Police arrested 52-year-old Donnell Hamilton for larceny and robbery.

According to police, on May 25, police responded to a commercial robbery in the 8000 block of Brook Road just before 1:30 p.m. The suspect fled the scene on foot and later got into a white Range Rover Sport.

On May 30, Henrico police started investigating a larceny in the 1300 block of N. Laburnum Avenue. They were directed to the suspect in the parking lot.

Hamilton is being held without bond at Henrico’s Jail West.

