UPDATE: According to Henrico Police, Jeriamiah has been safely located.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy who they say left his house alone.

According to Henrico Police, 12-year-old Jeriamiah T. Eddy was reported missing by his family on Sunday, Oct. 16 after he left their home on the 4500 block of Marshall Run Circle heading in an unknown direction.

Jeriamiah stands about 4′ and weighs around 112 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts, he may be wearing glasses as shown in the photo.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Jeriahiah or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.