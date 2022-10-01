HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man with dementia who has been reported missing.

According to police, 89-year-old Franklin James West has been missing since around noon on Saturday, Oct. 1. He drove away in a silver 2002 Lexus LX470 with the license plate number UKN8045, police said. The vehicle had approximately half a tank of gas.

Franklin James West (pictured, left). Photo: Henrico Police Division

A Lexus LX470. Photo: Henrico Police Division

West is described as a Black male who is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sport coat, white sneakers and dark slacks. He reportedly did not have a phone or any money with him.

Anyone who believes they may have seen West or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.