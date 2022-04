HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who they say hasn’t been seen in several days.

According to Henrico Police, 49-year-old Renee Antoinette Johnson is 5’2″ tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.