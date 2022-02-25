HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects of an armed robbery that happened over three weeks ago on Nine Mile Road.

Henrico Police say two men walked into the J Express convenience store on 4217 Nine Mile Road around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and demanded money and tobacco while they flashed handguns at the clerk. They then took off headed south on Koch Avenue.

One of the suspects is described as a Black male wearing a blue Polo hoodie and grey jeans. He stands about 5’9″ and has a tattoo that says “LOVE” on the back of his right hand.

The other is described as a Black male wearing a black North Face jacket, black pants and black Adidas shoes. He is about 5’7″ tall.

Anyone with information related to this incident can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.