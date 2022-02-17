Henrico Police asking for help identifying robbery suspects

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying two people wanted for the robbery of a convenience store on Nine Mile Road.

According to Henrico Police, at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, two men walked into the J Express on the 4300 block of Nine Mile Road and demanded money while brandishing handguns. The two men stole money and tobacco products before taking off headed south on Koch Avenue.

One suspect is described as a Black male standing about 5’9″, wearing a blue polo hoodie with grey jeans and a tattoo that says “LOVE” on his right hand.

The other is described as a Black male about 5’7″ tall, wearing a black North Face jacket with black pants and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information related to this incident can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.