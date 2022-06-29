HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are asking that anyone who has information about a hit-and-run that happened on June 19 to contact them, as they are currently searching for the driver who hit a cyclist on the road before driving away.

The police said the incident happened a little before 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. They responded to the intersection of Quarter Mill Road and Cooper Creek Lane for a call about a car-bicycle crash.

According to police, when they arrived, police spoke with the victim who was hit, an adult male, who said he was traveling westbound on Quarter Mill Road when a driver traveling eastbound turned north onto Cooper Creek lane in front of him.

This caused the bicyclist to crash into the back of the driver’s car, which led him to fall of his bike and into the intersection, according to police. The driver then fled the scene on Copper Creek Lane towards Maryland Drive.

The car is described as possibly a 2010 maroon sedan with a dirty exterior. Police said it is missing a piece of the right rear brake light.

Police said the bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he was treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or may have witnessed it, is asked to contact Officer Hazelgrove of Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip to P3 Tips, which are both anonymous.